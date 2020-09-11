|
Ex-Cops in George Floyd Case Arrive in Court as Protest Erupts
Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The 4 accused ex-cops involved in George Floyd's death appeared in court ... triggering hundreds to take the streets outside the courthouse to protest. Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng arrived in court Friday in Hennepin…
Hennepin County, Minnesota County in Minnesota
Derek Chauvin American former police officer involved in the death of George Floyd
