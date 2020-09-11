Ex-Cops in George Floyd Case Arrive in Court as Protest Erupts

George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped



The former Minneapolis police officer who stood with his foot on the neck of George Floyd has asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against him. Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes, in the presence of three other officers. All have been fired. Chauvin's attorney said Friday there is no probable cause to support charges of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

