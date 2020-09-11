Global  
 

Ex-Cops in George Floyd Case Arrive in Court as Protest Erupts

TMZ.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
The 4 accused ex-cops involved in George Floyd's death appeared in court ... triggering hundreds to take the streets outside the courthouse to protest. Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and Alexander Kueng arrived in court Friday in Hennepin
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: George Floyd Officers To Make 1st Court Appearance Together

George Floyd Officers To Make 1st Court Appearance Together 01:56

 All 4 former officers charged in the death of George Floyd will be in a Minneapolis courtroom Friday, reports Esme Murphy (1:56).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September 10, 2020

George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped [Video]

George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped

The former Minneapolis police officer who stood with his foot on the neck of George Floyd has asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against him. Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes, in the presence of three other officers. All have been fired. Chauvin's attorney said Friday there is no probable cause to support charges of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published
Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit [Video]

Family of George Floyd Files Civil Suit

Attorneys for the family of George Floyd filed a federal civil lawsuit on Wednesday. The suit is against the city of Minneapolis and the police officers involved in the death of George Floyd. Floyd died May 25 after former officer Derek Chauvin used his leg to pin Floyd's neck to the ground for nearly nine minutes. Chauvin was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The lawsuit was filed in US District Court for the District of Minnesota.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

