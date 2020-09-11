Global  
 

Naomi Osaka's BF, Rapper Cordae, Cheers On Tennis Star From Stands At US Open

TMZ.com Friday, 11 September 2020 ()
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka had a Grammy-nominated cheerleader pulling for her at the US Open on Thursday -- her rapper boyfriend, Cordae!! As we previously reported, the young power couple has been dating since early 2019 ... and are still still…
