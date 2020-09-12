50 Cent Produced Show 'For Life' Shut Down Over Coronavirus Fears
Saturday, 12 September 2020 () 50 Cent's show "For Life," he's an executive producer, is shutting down production after issues with coronavirus testing on set ... TMZ has learned. Reps for Sony Pictures, the studio behind the show, tell TMZ ... production paused Friday as a…
