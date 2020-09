Mariah Carey's Ex-Assistant Penalized for Ruining Evidence in Blackmail Case Against the Star Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The former assistant Lianna Shakhnazarian has been punished by a judge for destroying evidence as she is embroiled in a legal feud with the chart-topping singer. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this