How Justin Bieber Came To Star In DJ Khaled And Drake’s ‘Popstar’ Video

OK! Magazine Friday, 11 September 2020
When DJ Khaled and Drake dropped their new music video ‘Popstar,’ fans went wild to see Justin Bieber as the star. The unexpected collaboration came about thanks to the video’s director, Director X. The frequent Drake collaborator and co-founder of the new production company, Fela, worked with Bieber on his ‘Boyfriend’ music video 10 years Read More
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo 00:52

 Justin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage years [Video]

Justin Bieber let "ego and power takeover" during teenage years

Justin Bieber has opened up to fans on Instagram about the "insecurities and frustrations" he faced as a teenager.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Justin Bieber reveals he is giving up 'selfish desires to be a good husband and future dad' [Video]

Justin Bieber reveals he is giving up 'selfish desires to be a good husband and future dad'

Justin Bieber has opened up about his battle with his "ego and power" as a teenager and vowed to become a "good husband and future dad".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:48Published

Selena Gomez Was 'Never' Asked to Appear Alongside Ex Justin Bieber in Drake's 'Popstar' Music Video

 The record is being set straight. Rumors recently started swirling that Selena Gomez was set to make appearance alongside ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in Drake and...
