How Justin Bieber Came To Star In DJ Khaled And Drake’s ‘Popstar’ Video Friday, 11 September 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

When DJ Khaled and Drake dropped their new music video ‘Popstar,’ fans went wild to see Justin Bieber as the star. The unexpected collaboration came about thanks to the video’s director, Director X. The frequent Drake collaborator and co-founder of the new production company, Fela, worked with Bieber on his ‘Boyfriend’ music video 10 years Read More 👓 View full article

