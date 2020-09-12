Reggae Singer Toots Hibbert Dead at 77 Saturday, 12 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Toots Hibbert , the singer who helped popularize the name "reggae" with his 1968 hit song, "Do the Reggay," has died. Toots was a pioneer of the music back in the '60s and beyond. He was a founding member of the band , the Maytals. Hibbert was very… 👓 View full article

