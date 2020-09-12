Global  
 

Reggae Singer Toots Hibbert Dead at 77

TMZ.com Saturday, 12 September 2020 ()
Toots Hibbert, the singer who helped popularize the name "reggae" with his 1968 hit song, "Do the Reggay," has died. Toots was a pioneer of the music back in the '60s and beyond. He was a founding member of the band, the Maytals. Hibbert was very…
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77

Toots And The Maytals frontman dies aged 77 00:50

 Frederick “Toots” Hibbert, frontman of pioneering reggae group Toots And TheMaytals, has died at the age of 77. The Jamaican singer was being treated forsuspected coronavirus at the University Hospital of the West Indies in theCaribbean island’s capital, Kingston.

Toots Hibbert, reggae icon who named the genre, dead at 77

 The man who gave reggae its name, Toots Hibbert, has died at age 77.
Toots Hibbert: Jamaican reggae legend dies aged 77

 Frederick Nathaniel "Toots" Hibbert was the front man of reggae band Toots & the Maytals.
Obituary: Toots Hibbert - the man who coined the world reggae

 The frontman of Toots and the Maytals was known for songs like Pressure Drop and Monkey Man.
Reggae Singer Toots Hibbert Dead at 77

 Toots Hibbert, the singer who helped popularize the name "reggae" with his 1968 hit song, "Do the Reggay," has died. Toots was a pioneer of the music back in the...
