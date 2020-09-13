|
Marco Rubio Won't Boycott NFL Games Over Anthem Demonstrations, It's Their Right
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Sen. Marco Rubio will NOT follow in the footsteps of Donald Trump's son and boycott the NFL over anthem demonstrations ... telling TMZ Sports players have every right to protest. "Look, I think players are Americans," Rubio said. "They have free…
Tweets about this