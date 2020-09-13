Marco Rubio Won't Boycott NFL Games Over Anthem Demonstrations, It's Their Right

Dullah RT @TMZ_Sports: FaZe Banks Praises Bronny James' Gaming Skills, 'He Was Built For This Sh*t!' https://t.co/kfEUeyX5fk 3 days ago TMZ Sports FaZe Banks Praises Bronny James' Gaming Skills, 'He Was Built For This Sh*t!' https://t.co/kfEUeyX5fk 3 days ago Qu33nn_Leader1248 RT @TMZ: FaZe Banks Praises Bronny James' Gaming Skills, 'He Was Built For This Sh*t!' https://t.co/MaxMzJLNOO 4 days ago Tracy C #FaZeBanks Praises Bronny James' Gaming Skills, 'He Was Built For This Sh*t!' https://t.co/dw60guqb5V https://t.co/q85pZWX1BS 4 days ago Some Random Fan Account RT @TMZ_Sports: FaZe Banks Praises Bronny James' Gaming Skills, 'He Was Built For This Sh*t!' https://t.co/I0w6bGHSRy 4 days ago TMZ FaZe Banks Praises Bronny James' Gaming Skills, 'He Was Built For This Sh*t!' https://t.co/MaxMzJLNOO 4 days ago Celebrity News FaZe Banks Praises Bronny James' Gaming Skills, 'He Was Built For This Sh*t!' https://t.co/0zVCAvw8QQ 4 days ago TMZ Sports FaZe Banks Praises Bronny James' Gaming Skills, 'He Was Built For This Sh*t!' https://t.co/I0w6bGHSRy 4 days ago