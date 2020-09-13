|
Michael Bloomberg Donates $100 Million to Defeat Trump in Florida
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden just got a massive infusion of money that will be pouring into what could be the make-or-break state ... thanks to the deep pockets of Michael Bloomberg. The former NYC Mayor and current billionaire announced Sunday he's committing $100…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Michael Bloomberg American businessman and politician
Bloomberg: Fire Donald Trump
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:20Published
Mayor of New York City Head of the executive branch of New York City's government
Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Will Biden's National Lead Hold?
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Sanders Urging Biden to Do More to Excite ProgressivesBernie Sanders has been sounding more direct notes of caution to the Biden campaign, saying the centrist former vice president should work harder to appeal to..
NYTimes.com
Trump heads West for campaign events in Nevada, Arizona as he looks to expand electoral mapDonald Trump is embarking on a three-day campaign swing through the West as he looks to expand the electoral map against Democrat Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com
Sen. Coons "concerned" with WH's lack of visible response to election threatsWhen asked directly if he was worried the lack of a visible response from the Trump administration "might hurt Joe Biden's chances to be elected," the senator..
CBS News
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Tropical Storm Sally soaks Florida, expected to strengthen in GulfTropical Storm Sally has already soaked parts of South Florida with up to 12 inches of rain and could deliver up to 20 inches of rain in North Florida
USATODAY.com
Big Voting Decisions in Florida, Wisconsin, Texas: What They Mean for NovemberLess than two months before the election, both parties are waging legal battles around the country over who gets to vote and how.
NYTimes.com
Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Maintenance tractor catches fire at Florida's football stadiumClouds of smoke could be seen from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium after a dumpster fire broke out where Florida plays its college football games.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this