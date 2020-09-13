Global  
 

Michael Bloomberg Donates $100 Million to Defeat Trump in Florida

TMZ.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Joe Biden just got a massive infusion of money that will be pouring into what could be the make-or-break state ... thanks to the deep pockets of Michael Bloomberg. The former NYC Mayor and current billionaire announced Sunday he's committing $100…
Michael Bloomberg Michael Bloomberg American businessman and politician

Bloomberg: Fire Donald Trump [Video]

Bloomberg: Fire Donald Trump

Former NYC mayor and presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg blasted Donald Trump for what he described as his many failures, saying, "I'm not asking you to vote against Donald Trump because he's a bad guy. I'm urging you to vote against him because he's done a bad job."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:20Published

Mayor of New York City Mayor of New York City Head of the executive branch of New York City's government


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Will Biden's National Lead Hold? [Video]

Will Biden's National Lead Hold?

A new Monmouth University poll finds Joe Biden holds a 51% to 44% lead over President Donald Trump among likely voters. Among registered voters, the poll shows Biden 51% to 42% for Trump. CNN reports the average of the two, an 8-point Biden advantage, is in-line with the national polling average. Many political analysts wonder if Biden's lead over Trump will hold. A strong lead is critical to Biden securing the presidency.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Sanders Urging Biden to Do More to Excite Progressives

 Bernie Sanders has been sounding more direct notes of caution to the Biden campaign, saying the centrist former vice president should work harder to appeal to..
NYTimes.com

Trump heads West for campaign events in Nevada, Arizona as he looks to expand electoral map

 Donald Trump is embarking on a three-day campaign swing through the West as he looks to expand the electoral map against Democrat Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Sen. Coons "concerned" with WH's lack of visible response to election threats

 When asked directly if he was worried the lack of a visible response from the Trump administration "might hurt Joe Biden's chances to be elected," the senator..
CBS News

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Tropical Storm Sally soaks Florida, expected to strengthen in Gulf

 Tropical Storm Sally has already soaked parts of South Florida with up to 12 inches of rain and could deliver up to 20 inches of rain in North Florida
USATODAY.com

Big Voting Decisions in Florida, Wisconsin, Texas: What They Mean for November

 Less than two months before the election, both parties are waging legal battles around the country over who gets to vote and how.
NYTimes.com
Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast [Video]

Sally Forth? Tropical Storm Sally Eyes Gulf Coast

The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression 19 is expected to become a named tropical storm over the Gulf of Mexico. According to CNN, Tropical Storm Sally is now the 18th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. Sally has already brought heavy rain and gusty winds to Florida Saturday as the storm moved into the Gulf of Mexico. Flood watches are in effect through Sunday for areas of Florida's west coast.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Maintenance tractor catches fire at Florida's football stadium

 Clouds of smoke could be seen from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium after a dumpster fire broke out where Florida plays its college football games.
USATODAY.com

Michael Williams speaks with Eric Trump [Video]

Michael Williams speaks with Eric Trump

Michael Williams talked online with Eric Trump, one of President Donald Trump’s sons.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 11:13Published
Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge, John Bolton says [Video]

Trump lacks strategic vision, historical knowledge, John Bolton says

Former national security adviser speaks to Michael Williams.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:36Published
Full interview: Michael Williams speaks to John Bolton about Trump presidency [Video]

Full interview: Michael Williams speaks to John Bolton about Trump presidency

WPTV NewsChannel 5 anchor Michael Williams speaks to former national security adviser John Bolton about his time serving under President Donald Trump.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 09:10Published

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech score, takeaways: Yellow Jackets rally as Noles drop fourth straight opener

 Florida State coach Mike Norvell suffered a crushing loss in his first game at the helm of the Seminoles on Saturday
CBS Sports

Bloomberg to Prop Up Biden With $100M in Florida

 With President Donald Trump's home state of Florida a current toss up and a potential signal for a Joe Biden victory, Michael Bloomberg is pumping $100 million...
Newsmax Also reported by •FOXNews.comBusiness InsiderTIMEJerusalem Post

