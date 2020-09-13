|
Lewis Hamilton Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor At Tuscan Grand Prix
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
British racing star Lewis Hamilton made his feelings known Sunday at Italy's Tuscan Grand Prix ... he wants the cops who killed Breonna Taylor brought to justice. Hamilton wore a black t-shirt with the words, "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lewis Hamilton British racing driver, six-time Formula One World Champion
Hamilton delivers when it counts to put Bottas in shade - all you need to know before Tuscan GPValtteri Bottas must be starting to wonder what he has to do to beat Lewis Hamilton after the Briton yet again turns it on when it matters most, writes Andrew..
BBC News
Tuscan Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton beats Valtteri Bottas to Mugello poleLewis Hamilton takes his seventh pole position in nine races this season at the first Tuscan Grand Prix.
BBC News
Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville anxiously awaits Breonna Taylor decision — and whether justice or chaos reignsThe mother of Breonna Taylor called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, telling him to "have the power and courage to call my child yours."
USATODAY.com
Grand jury could provide 'Justice for Breonna' – or exonerate the officers who shot herIf the Breonna Taylor cases goes to a grand jury, at least nine of 12 jurors must vote to return an indictment against any of three officers involved.
USATODAY.com
Local Matters: Frustration grows over handling of Breonna Taylor caseKentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has not yet confirmed if he will be sharing the result of his investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor with a..
CBS News
Italy Country in southern Europe
Italy shaken by brutal beating and death of young Black manHundreds of people in Italy joined a funeral procession Saturday for a young Black man whose brutal beating and death has shaken the country and drawn..
New Zealand Herald
Today in History for September 12thHighlights of this day in history: America faces the aftermath of the Sept. 11th attacks; Nazis rescue Italy's Mussolini; JFK confronts critics of his religion;..
USATODAY.com
Italy reels as hundreds attend funeral of young black man brutally beaten to death
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:00Published
Four men arrested in southern Italy after two British teenagers sexually assaulted
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:09Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this