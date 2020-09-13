Global  
 

Lewis Hamilton Demands Justice for Breonna Taylor At Tuscan Grand Prix

TMZ.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
British racing star Lewis Hamilton made his feelings known Sunday at Italy's Tuscan Grand Prix ... he wants the cops who killed Breonna Taylor brought to justice. Hamilton wore a black t-shirt with the words, "Arrest the cops who killed Breonna…
