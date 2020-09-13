Global  
 

Minnesota Vikings Honor George Floyd Ahead of Kickoff

TMZ.com Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
George Floyd was top of mind for the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their first game in a pandemic-riddled season -- and they paid tribute to him with his family in attendance. FOX 9's Dawn Mitchell tweeted a video from high up in the stands of a…
 The Minnesota Vikings say the family of George Floyd will be inside U.S. Bank Stadium for Sunday’s home opener against the Green Back Packers. Katie Johnston reports.

