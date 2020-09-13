dominique RT @TMZ: Minnesota Vikings Honor George Floyd Ahead of Kickoff https://t.co/GmEF9mrme7 37 seconds ago arlene valledo Minnesota Vikings Honor George Floyd Ahead of Kickoff https://t.co/1kgcaWsS6p 1 minute ago Heather RT @huskers111: The Minnesota Vikings are going to honor George Floyd before their game tomorrow, I'm not sure if they are honoring him for… 2 minutes ago Marquez Letcher-Ellis RT @BleacherReport: Vikings are hosting and honoring George Floyd’s family Minnesota won’t sound the Gjallarhorn to honor Floyd and other… 3 minutes ago ATTR RADIO Minnesota Vikings Honor George Floyd Ahead of Kickoff https://t.co/0w34PgAKcu 7 minutes ago Political Preacher🌊🇵🇷🇺🇸 Minnesota Vikings Honor George Floyd Ahead of Kickoff https://t.co/lqWxw7qqii 10 minutes ago Mandolay5(Teammate) RT @TMZ_Sports: https://t.co/PecpRG6A3l George Floyd was top of mind for the Minnesota Vikings ahead of their first game in a pandemic-ridd… 10 minutes ago Rubi Lue Minnesota Vikings Honor George Floyd Ahead of Kickoff https://t.co/ZkUNHhb7C7 10 minutes ago