Kelly Clarkson’s Life A “Dumpster” After Divorce From Brandon Blackstock
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Singer Kelly Clarkson divorced from husband Brandon Blackstock back in June, and during an interview on Sunday Today with Willie Geist, she revealed that it hasn’t been going so well. “I mean, it’s no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster. Personally, it’s been a little hard the last couple months,” Read More
The Since U Been Gone hitmaker, who recently split from her husband Brandon Blackstock, revealed in a chat with Willie Geist that it's been "therapeutic" to revisit past situations while creating the album.