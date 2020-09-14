What Future for Humans?

Deus ex Mozzarella @ScarletPolice @AndrewQuackson What's changed is humans are actively trying to suppress it. (Which of course lea… https://t.co/Enlx0Zn31a 17 minutes ago

Patricia Garrido RT @Brainstorming03: Currently, an organism may not live long enough to reach that “lethal threshold” of molecular damage. In the future, w… 23 minutes ago

Joan of Snark @vladduthiersCBS Is forgetting history an inevitable truth of all humans? We say of 9-11 "Never forget," but will f… https://t.co/QaNBfxqitG 28 minutes ago

Rupert @USATODAY Why wouldn't they? It will be forgotten and that's not a bad thing. It's normal. Humans must learn from t… https://t.co/TiCtihxf7C 30 minutes ago

🇨🇭 Jestyn 🇬🇧 RT @UBS: What will the future of humans look like? Explore the 3 biggest areas of change for humankind and the associated investment implic… 55 minutes ago

Conservation X Labs RT @LeilaniMain: Want to know what @betterbuyout is all about? Check us out at @conservationx for a 24-hour AMA! We'll be answering all you… 57 minutes ago

Health Research RT @youthvgov: “Experts warn that what we are witnessing in the present moment is a window into everyday life in the not-too-distant future… 1 hour ago