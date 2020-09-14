Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Special Treatment! Australia At War Over Tom Hanks’ Return After COVID Battle

OK! Magazine Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The Australian Federal Government is at war with one its own states who has accused it of “lying” about letting Hollywood megastar Tom Hanks — who previously had COVID-19 in that country — back Down Under to film a movie. The war of words started last week when the six-time Academy Award winner bypassed strict Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tom Hanks back in Australia after Covid-19 battle [Video]

Tom Hanks back in Australia after Covid-19 battle

Tom Hanks has returned to Australia to resume filming his new Elvis Presley biopic after he tested positive for Covid-19 Down Under in March.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published
Greyhound with Tom Hanks - Battle of the Atlantic [Video]

Greyhound with Tom Hanks - Battle of the Atlantic

Check out the official "Battle of the Atlantic" featurette for the World War II Apple TV+ movie Greyhound, directed by Aaron Schneider. It stars Tom Hanks, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Elisabeth Shue, Stephen..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:30Published
A Tom Hanks superfan hilariously replicates scenes from Forrest Gump [Video]

A Tom Hanks superfan hilariously replicates scenes from Forrest Gump

A Tom Hanks superfan has hilariously replicated scenes from the hit film Forrest Gump as he travelled around the country for work.Lee Floyd, 43, donned a red cap, blue shirt and grey trousers and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Tom Hanks accused of getting special treatment after returning to Australia amid coronavirus quarantine

 Tom Hanks traveled to Australia for the first time since contracting COVID-19 there in March — and he is seemingly getting special treatment when it comes...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

Offtap01

Offtap🇨🇦🇦🇺 @theheraldsun @AnnastaciaMP @GladysB @DanielAndrewsMP is this the case? Was he given special treatment over the ci… https://t.co/hJI6GTrJJj 5 days ago