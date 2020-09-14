Global  
 

Simon Cowell In Crisis — Back Injuries 'Much Worse' Than Reported, Reveals Source

OK! Magazine Monday, 14 September 2020
Simon Cowell recently left his home for the first time since his bike accident to head to a hospital appointment — but don’t expect to see him back on his feet anytime soon, OK! can exclusively report. “The injuries are much more dramatic than anyone has been saying,” a source close to the former American Read More
