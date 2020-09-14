Global  
 

Carole Baskin's Missing Husband's Family Buys Commercial During 'DWTS'

TMZ.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The family of Don Lewis -- Carole Baskin's millionaire husband who went missing in 1997 -- is cutting in on Carole's first night of 'DWTS' ... asking the public for help finding him. Don's family and attorney John Phillips bought time to air a…
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Carole Baskin's Ex-Husband's Family Crashes Her 'DWTS' Debut

Carole Baskin's Ex-Husband's Family Crashes Her 'DWTS' Debut 02:27

 ET Canada heads inside the ballroom for night one of "Dancing With The Stars", where Carole Baskin's Paso Doble wasn't the only thing that captured everyone's attention. The family of her former husband, Don Lewis, appeared in a 50-second ad asking for tips into his disappearance.

Carole Baskin: Family of her missing ex-husband airs commercial during her 'DWTS' debut

 "Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?" asks an attorney for the family of Don Lewis, the "Tiger King" star's former husband
USATODAY.com

Family of Carole Baskin's missing husband runs ad in "DWTS"

 "Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?" the family's ad said about Don Lewis' 1997 disappearance.
CBS News

Tiger King: New ad demands answers about Carole Baskin's missing ex

 An advert asking for information on the star's ex-husband was shown during Dancing With The Stars.
BBC News

'Dancing With the Stars': Carole Baskin claws out a paso doble in first dance, earns lowly 3 score

 "Dancing With the Stars" kicked off its premiere with a new host, no audience and "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin dancing. Here's what happened.
USATODAY.com

'Dancing with the Stars': Carole Baskin bringing the 'Tiger King' freak show is tonight's must-see reality TV

 Carole Baskin will bring curious viewers to "Dancing With the Stars" Season 29 Monday night, the first pandemic episode of the reality show.
USATODAY.com

Don Lewis’ Family Airs Commercial During Carole Baskin’s First Night on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (Video)

Don Lewis’ Family Airs Commercial During Carole Baskin’s First Night on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ (Video) As “Tiger King” star Carole Baskin made her debut performance on ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars” Monday, the family of her late husband, Don Lewis, was...
The Wrap

Carole Baskin Makes 'DWTS' Debut, Dances to 'Eye of the Tiger' & Earns Lowest Score of the Night (Video)

 Carole Baskin has officially made her dancing debut on the ABC reality competition series Dancing With the Stars. The 59-year-old big-cat rights activist, who...
Just Jared

