Carole Baskin's Missing Husband's Family Buys Commercial During 'DWTS'
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The family of Don Lewis -- Carole Baskin's millionaire husband who went missing in 1997 -- is cutting in on Carole's first night of 'DWTS' ... asking the public for help finding him. Don's family and attorney John Phillips bought time to air a…
Carole Baskin American animal rights activist
Carole Baskin: Family of her missing ex-husband airs commercial during her 'DWTS' debut"Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?" asks an attorney for the family of Don Lewis, the "Tiger King" star's former husband
USATODAY.com
Family of Carole Baskin's missing husband runs ad in "DWTS""Do you know who did this, or if Carole Baskin was involved?" the family's ad said about Don Lewis' 1997 disappearance.
CBS News
Tiger King: New ad demands answers about Carole Baskin's missing exAn advert asking for information on the star's ex-husband was shown during Dancing With The Stars.
BBC News
'Dancing With the Stars': Carole Baskin claws out a paso doble in first dance, earns lowly 3 score"Dancing With the Stars" kicked off its premiere with a new host, no audience and "Tiger King" star Carole Baskin dancing. Here's what happened.
USATODAY.com
'Dancing with the Stars': Carole Baskin bringing the 'Tiger King' freak show is tonight's must-see reality TVCarole Baskin will bring curious viewers to "Dancing With the Stars" Season 29 Monday night, the first pandemic episode of the reality show.
USATODAY.com
