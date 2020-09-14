Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Unload Hollywood Hills Pad for $4.75 Million

TMZ.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Chris Pratt and Anna Faris got divorced nearly 2 years ago but still co-owned the house they lived in as a married couple, until now ... 'cause the crib's finally been sold. Chris and Anna finally sold the Hollywood Hills home for a cool $4.75…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chris Pratt Chris Pratt American actor

Tributes Pour In For Chadwick Boseman [Video]

Tributes Pour In For Chadwick Boseman

On Friday, actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer. The tributes from Hollywood luminaries are pouring in. Lena Waithe "Gutted at the loss of you. We needed you now more than ever. I loved you, man. We all did. You will be missed." Sterling K. Brown "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed." Chris Pratt "My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:47Published
Chris Pratt introduces daughter Lyla Maria to fans online [Video]

Chris Pratt introduces daughter Lyla Maria to fans online

Chris Pratt has shared that he is 'beyond thrilled' after welcoming a baby girl with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:42Published
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome first child together [Video]

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt welcome first child together

30-year-old Katherine's brother, Patrick Schwarzenegger, confirmed the news in a video on Sunday, in which he revealed: "They're doing great - just got her a little gift."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published

Anna Faris Anna Faris American actress, voice artist, producer, podcaster, and author

Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom' [Video]

Anna Faris Leaving 'Mom'

(CNN) Anna Faris, one of the stars of CBS sitcom 'Mom,' is leaving the show ahead of its eighth season. Faris and Warner Bros. Television, which produces the series, released statements Friday confirming the news. "The past seven years on 'Mom' have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding of my career," Faris said in her statement. "I'm so thankful to [creator] Chuck [Lorre], the writers, and my amazing castmates for creating a truly wonderful work experience.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
Anna Faris Exits CBS Comedy 'Mom' | THR News [Video]

Anna Faris Exits CBS Comedy 'Mom' | THR News

CBS' comedy 'Mom' will go into its eighth season without one of its two leads.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:26Published
Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter [Video]

Chris Pratt Announces Birth Of Daughter

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are proud parents! Pratt announced on social media that his wife Katherine had given birth to a baby girl. The new dad posted a photo on Instagram of the couple's hands wrapped around a baby hand. This is the first child for Pratt and Schwarzenegger who married in June 2019 after a six-month engagement. Pratt is also the father of a 7-year-old son, Jack, with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Hollywood Hills Hollywood Hills Neighborhood of Los Angeles in California, United States

Hospital visits spike as wildifre smoke engulfs US cities

 Huge wildfires across the western United States have sent up pluimes of ash, leaving areas like the Hollywood Hills with some of the world's worst air pollution...
SBS
Megan Thee Stallion determined to move on after shooting [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion determined to move on after shooting

Megan Thee Stallion has vowed to move on and not 'stay down' after she was hospitalised following a shooting at a party in the Hollywood Hills last month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published
Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion in tears as she recalls gunshot wound surgery

Megan Thee Stallion has confirmed reports she required surgery on both her feet following a gunshot incident at a Hollywood Hills party earlier this month.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

Anna Faris Is Happy For Chris Pratt [Video]

Anna Faris Is Happy For Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt's wife is having a baby.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:02Published
No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth [Video]

No bad blood: Anna Faris sends gift to ex-husband Chris Pratt after his new wife gives birth

Anna Faris sent a gift to her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his new wife Katherine Schwarzenegger to congratulate them after the birth of their daughter.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:02Published
Say hello to Lyla Marie!: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger confirm birth of daughter [Video]

Say hello to Lyla Marie!: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger confirm birth of daughter

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger have confirmed they've welcomed a baby girl named Lyla Marie Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:55Published

Tweets about this