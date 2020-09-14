Chris Pratt, Anna Faris Unload Hollywood Hills Pad for $4.75 Million

Tributes Pour In For Chadwick Boseman



On Friday, actor Chadwick Boseman died of cancer. The tributes from Hollywood luminaries are pouring in. Lena Waithe "Gutted at the loss of you. We needed you now more than ever. I loved you, man. We all did. You will be missed." Sterling K. Brown "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed." Chris Pratt "My prayers go out to Chadwick's family and loved ones.

