Cassie Randolph Granted Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

'Bachelor' star and former NFL player Colton Underwood better avoid his ex-girlfriend , Cassie Randolph, at least until he can plead his case in front of a judge ... TMZ has learned. According to new court docs, a judge signed off on Cassie's… 👓 View full article

