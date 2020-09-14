Global  
 

Cassie Randolph Granted Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

TMZ.com Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
'Bachelor' star and former NFL player Colton Underwood better avoid his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, at least until he can plead his case in front of a judge ... TMZ has learned. According to new court docs, a judge signed off on Cassie's…
Cassie Randolph Television personality and Bachelor contestant

Cassie Randolph seeks restraining order against ex-boyfriend, 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood

 Former "Bachelor" couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, who broke up in May, now may have reached a more serious level of discord.
USATODAY.com

Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood

 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's split with Cassie Randolph just got that much more nasty ... she's filed for a restraining order against the reality star...
TMZ.com

Colton Underwood American television personality


National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

NFL's best, worst debuts of Week 1: Philip Rivers gives off warning signs for Colts

 There were plenty of familiar figures and new faces making debuts in NFL Week 1, but not all of them started things off on the right foot.
USATODAY.com

Colin Kaepernick says NFL's social justice gestures are "propaganda"

 "While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid for fighting for the Black community,"..
CBS News

NFL reminds teams to follow sideline rules on face coverings

 The NFL on Monday reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the COVID-19 requirements
CBS News
J.J. Watt Reacts to Fans Who Booed the NFL Opener's Moment of Silence [Video]

J.J. Watt Reacts to Fans Who Booed the NFL Opener's Moment of Silence

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Houston Texans in the first NFL game of the season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

