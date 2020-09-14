|
Cassie Randolph Granted Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
'Bachelor' star and former NFL player Colton Underwood better avoid his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, at least until he can plead his case in front of a judge ... TMZ has learned. According to new court docs, a judge signed off on Cassie's…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Cassie Randolph Television personality and Bachelor contestant
Cassie Randolph seeks restraining order against ex-boyfriend, 'Bachelor' Colton UnderwoodFormer "Bachelor" couple Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph, who broke up in May, now may have reached a more serious level of discord.
USATODAY.com
Cassie Randolph Files for Restraining Order Against Colton Underwood'Bachelor' Colton Underwood's split with Cassie Randolph just got that much more nasty ... she's filed for a restraining order against the reality star...
TMZ.com
Colton Underwood American television personality
National Football League Professional American football league
