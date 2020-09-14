Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rachael Ray Shares Devastating Photos 1 Month After ‘Chilling’ House Fire

OK! Magazine Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
So sad. One month after Rachael Ray’s New York home caught fire, the chef took to Instagram to share the heartbreaking photos with her fans. “We watched our house burn in an hour,” the 52-year-old said in a clip posted on Friday, September 11.  On Sunday, September 13, the talk show host — who spoke about Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti - Published
News video: Rachael Ray reveals aftermath of house fire on her TV show: 'I could hear danger'

Rachael Ray reveals aftermath of house fire on her TV show: 'I could hear danger' 01:15

 Rachael Ray opened the 15th season of her daytime talk show by showing viewers what her house looks like after a fire damaged it in August.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rachael Ray Reveals Aftermath Of Devastating House Fire [Video]

Rachael Ray Reveals Aftermath Of Devastating House Fire

It was an emotional start to Rachael Ray's 15th season of her talk show, as she shared never-before-seen footage of the fire that destroyed her New York home.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:39Published
5 Killed In House Fire: $40,000 Reward Offered In Search For Masked Suspects [Video]

5 Killed In House Fire: $40,000 Reward Offered In Search For Masked Suspects

It's been over a month since five people were killed in a house fire in Green Valley Ranch. On Wednesday, police announced an increased reward of $40,000 in the search for three masked suspects seen on..

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:46Published
Memorial Planned At State Capitol For Arson Victims As Search For Suspects Continues [Video]

Memorial Planned At State Capitol For Arson Victims As Search For Suspects Continues

Sept. 5 marks one month since a fatal house fire killed 5 in Green Valley Ranch.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

Rachael Ray Reveals the Extensive Fire Damage at Her Home

 Rachael Ray is showcasing the extensive damage at her Lake Luzerne, New York home. Last month, Rachael, her husband John Cusimano, and their dog Bella were all...
Just Jared


Tweets about this