Shots Fired! Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen Clap Back At Maternity Skims Critics Monday, 14 September 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Kim Kardashian fired back at critics who took to social media to shame the upcoming Skims Maternity solutionwear line, which is set to launch on Wednesday, September 16. Actress Jameela Jamil shared her opinion about the new line on Twitter and Instagram on Sunday, September 13. β€œIt would be so cool if pregnant people could Read More πŸ‘“ View full article