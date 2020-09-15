Global  
 

Breonna Taylor's Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled with City of Louisville

TMZ.com Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The City of Louisville has reached a settlement with Breonna Taylor's family in its wrongful death suit, and is expected to announce the "substantial" financial terms and policing reforms involved soon ... TMZ has learned. According to sources…
Wrongful death claim A wrong that causes another's death


Shooting of Breonna Taylor March 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

City of Louisville agrees to 'substantial' settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting

 Louisville's metro government is expected to announce a "substantial" financial settlement Tuesday with the family of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

Lewis Hamilton investigated by FIA for Breonna Taylor T-shirt

 (CNN)Lewis Hamilton is being investigated by the FIA, motorsport's global governing body, for his T-shirt at the Tuscan Grand Prix. Hamilton, a six-time Formula..
WorldNews

FIA investigating Lewis Hamilton for Breonna Taylor shirt

 The F1 racing authority is investigating whether Hamilton's shirt broke FIA rules, according to a spokesperson
CBS News

Louisville, Kentucky Louisville, Kentucky City in Kentucky

It's been six months since Breonna Taylor died and activists aren't letting the world forget

 (CNN)Breonna Taylor was gunned down in her Louisville, Kentucky, home exactly six months ago Sunday. Since then, no charges have been brought against any of the..
WorldNews

Louisville anxiously awaits Breonna Taylor decision — and whether justice or chaos reigns

 The mother of Breonna Taylor called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, telling him to "have the power and courage to call my child yours."
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Heavily armed groups march through Louisville, Kentucky [Video]

Heavily armed groups march through Louisville, Kentucky

Various armed groups marched through downtown Louisville, KY on Saturday (September 5th) saying they wanted to protect buildings from a paramilitary group they claimed had threatened to set fire to the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published
Local BLM protesters march for arrests in Breonna Taylor's death [Video]

Local BLM protesters march for arrests in Breonna Taylor's death

"Maybe we’ll never totally agree, but we can be amicable,” said protest organizer Chris Brown, who led the march for racial equality through Northern Kentucky. She knows disagreement is part of..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:32Published
Breonna Taylor's boyfriend seeking justice [Video]

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend seeking justice

The boyfriend of Breonna Taylor is demanding justice. Kenneth Walker has filed a multi-million dollar lawsuit, months after Taylor was shot to death by police in her own home.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:27Published

