Chris Evans encourages people to vote in response to reaction over his accidental dick pic Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

Sorry again. I can’t help it. The fact that he was playing Heads Up and… Well. You know what happened. But just in case you’ve been offline for the last few days, Chris Evans went super-viral a few days ago because he forgot to edit his video and ended up showing his camera roll and his dick on Inst... 👓 View full article