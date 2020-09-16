Global  
 

Bella Hadid Gushes Over Sister Gigi Hadid’s Pregnancy: ‘Can’t Stop Crying’

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Sister love! Bella Hadid couldn’t help but gush over Gigi Hadid’s growing baby bump. “June 11, 2020 … two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and Gigi’s is from @zayn,” the model, 23, captioned a snapshot of herself alongside Gigi, 25. “I love you both so freaking much — can’t stop Read More
