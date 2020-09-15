Global  
 

It’s Over! Cardi B. Files For Divorce From Offset After Three Years Of Marriage

OK! Magazine Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
It’s over! After three years of marriage, Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. The rappers share one child, a two-year-old daughter named Kulture. “Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the estranged couple told Us Weekly. Hollywood Unlocked was the first Read More
0
Video Credit: Billboard News - Published
News video: Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset | Billboard News

Cardi B Files for Divorce From Offset | Billboard News 01:29

 Cardi B filed for divorce from Offset on Tuesday (Sept. 15) after being married for three years, according to the Fulton County Magistrate in Georgia.

