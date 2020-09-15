It’s Over! Cardi B. Files For Divorce From Offset After Three Years Of Marriage
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () It’s over! After three years of marriage, Cardi B has filed for divorce from her husband, Offset. The rappers share one child, a two-year-old daughter named Kulture. “Offset and Cardi both continue to put Kulture first through this troubling time,” a source close to the estranged couple told Us Weekly. Hollywood Unlocked was the first Read More
A British nine-year-old is one of the world's best mountain bikers and performs massive jumps of nearly 50ft - on his own race track.Talented Henry Ruskin is pictured flying through the air and already..
Cardi B is seeking custody. The 27-year-old “WAP” superstar, who just filed documents seeking a divorce from Offset after three years of marriage, is looking... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •DNA •AceShowbiz