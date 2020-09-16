Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Saturday Night Live Entire Cast To Return For Season 46

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
When the long-running Saturday Night Live returns to screens on October 3, it will mark a historic moment for the show. For the first time in more than a decade of the production’s history, it will start the new season with its entire original cast returning. LESLIE JONES IS LEAVING ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ & KATE Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: ‘SNL’ will air live for the first time since March

‘SNL’ will air live for the first time since March 00:57

 The cast is heading back to Rockefeller Center for the upcoming 46th season this fall.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'SNL' Set to Return to Iconic Studio 8H, Megyn Kelly Launches Indie Podcast Venture & More News | THR News [Video]

'SNL' Set to Return to Iconic Studio 8H, Megyn Kelly Launches Indie Podcast Venture & More News | THR News

'Saturday Night Live' is returning to the iconic Studio 8H to start its 46th season on NBC, David Harbour and Singer Lily Allen just got married and Megyn Kelly is launching her own independent..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:14Published
'Saturday Night Live' Set to Return to Studio for 46th Season | THR News [Video]

'Saturday Night Live' Set to Return to Studio for 46th Season | THR News

'Saturday Night Live' is getting back into the studio to start its 46th season on NBC.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:20Published
Friday Night Live week 0 highlights [Video]

Friday Night Live week 0 highlights

Friday Night Live week 0 highlights

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 05:56Published

Related news from verified sources

'Saturday Night Live' Cast Returning for Season 46 - Find Out Who's Back!

 Saturday Night Live is back – and so is the entire cast! The upcoming 46th season of the long-running sketch show will kick off with the entire cast returning...
Just Jared


Tweets about this