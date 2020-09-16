Saturday Night Live Entire Cast To Return For Season 46 Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

When the long-running Saturday Night Live returns to screens on October 3, it will mark a historic moment for the show. For the first time in more than a decade of the production’s history, it will start the new season with its entire original cast returning. LESLIE JONES IS LEAVING ‘SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE’ & KATE Read More 👓 View full article

