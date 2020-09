💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Samuel L. Jackson American actor and film producer You Might Like

Tweets about this Jesus is my mask 😷 RT @TMZ: Samuel L. Jackson Swears in 15 Languages For Get Out the Vote Campaign https://t.co/tuSwlkJvxP 1 minute ago NAS NYC Samuel L. Jackson Swears in 15 Languages For Get Out the Vote Campaign https://t.co/vBtbPEwuJ8 3 minutes ago GingerFactor This is public service at its best. Bless you, Samuel L. Jackson: Samuel L. Jackson Swears in 15 Languages For Get… https://t.co/rPHdRr5dJu 10 minutes ago arlene valledo Samuel L. Jackson Swears in 15 Languages For Get Out the Vote Campaign https://t.co/gF4meQdQKz 36 minutes ago