WNBA's Maya Moore Marries Jonathan Irons, Man She Helped Free from Prison Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

WNBA star Maya Moore just dropped a bombshell -- she MARRIED the man she helped free from prison!! Moore -- considered one of the greatest WNBA players EVER -- had stepped away from the league in 2019 and 2020 to focus on social justice issues ...… 👓 View full article