Everything We Know About Cardi B And Offset’s Divorce: Cheating, Custody And More

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Cardi B made major headlines when she filed for divorce from her husband of three years, Offset, at an Atlanta, Georgia, courthouse on Tuesday, September 15 — with the documents reportedly asking for legal custody and primary physical custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture.  However, according to TMZ, the 27-year-old ‘WAP’ rapper wants Offset, 28, to Read More
