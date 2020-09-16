Global  
 

Baby Daddy Drama: Blac Chyna Receives 'No Child Support' From Rob Kardashian

OK! Magazine Wednesday, 16 September 2020
Blac Chyna certainly didn’t “dream” she’d have to do everything by herself! The model-turned-singer recently claimed that Rob Kardashian provides “no child support” for their three-year-old daughter, Dream. During an interview with Sirius XM’s Hip Hop Nation, the 32-year-old said that, while she has multiple houses and cars, her biggest “flex” has been “just honestly Read More
 Blac Chyna has not asked Rob Kardashian for child support since they reached a custody agreement that meant none was payable to either of them.

