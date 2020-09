Tyra Banks’ ‘Power Is Unstoppable’ After ‘DWTS’ Ratings Soar, Insider Says Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

The new season of Dancing With the Stars — which is now hosted by Tyra Banks — was up a whopping 30 percent over last season’s premiere, giving Banks unprecedented power over the show that she now also executive produces, OK! has learned. “There was a lot of nervous people at ABC the day after Read More 👓 View full article

