Exes At War! Kate Gosselin Proclaims Jon Is A ‘Violent And Abusive Person’ Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 53 minutes ago )

Kate Gosselin has had enough! The mother-of-eight is speaking out against her ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, after their son Collin’s shocking abuse claim. “I am done hiding,” Kate told PEOPLE. “[I] will say this unequivocally: Jon is a violent and abusive person.” Earlier this month the Berks County, Pennsylvania, Child & Youth Services notified Collin’s mom, Read More 👓 View full article