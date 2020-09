Expressing Herself: Madonna To Direct Her Biopic, Slams Andrew Lloyd Webber Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Material Girl! Madonna is set to direct a biopic about her life and career, alongside Oscar-winning cowriter Diablo Cody, and she couldn’t help but divulge some secrets throughout the process. “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying Read More 👓 View full article

