Monkey Steals Man's Phone, Snaps Selfies

Monkey Steals Phone And Leaves Hilarious Pictures and Video!



A Malaysian man found hilarious monkey selfies & videos on his phone when he found it outside two days after it went missing. Zackrydz Rodzi thought a person had stolen his smartphone while he slept. However, he later heard it ringing in the forest behind his home. To his amazement, the phone was filled with pictures & videos taken by the primate. Including footage of the monkey putting the handset deep into its mouth.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:05 Published on January 1, 1970