Monkey Steals Man's Phone, Snaps Selfies
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
A monkey stole a man's smartphone in Malaysia, and when the guy finally got it back he discovered a ton of monkey selfies!!! The long-tailed macaque swiped the phone from the man's home in Johor, and it could've started a personal Instagram ...…
