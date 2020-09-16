Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Monkey Steals Man's Phone, Snaps Selfies

TMZ.com Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
A monkey stole a man's smartphone in Malaysia, and when the guy finally got it back he discovered a ton of monkey selfies!!! The long-tailed macaque swiped the phone from the man's home in Johor, and it could've started a personal Instagram ...…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Published
News video: Monkey steals man’s phone to take selfies

Monkey steals man’s phone to take selfies 00:44

 Imagine finding monkey selfies on your camera roll

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Malaysia Malaysia Country in Southeast Asia

Chinese and Malaysian hackers charged by US over attacks

 Five Chinese and two Malaysian men are charged by the US over separate alleged hacking plots.
BBC News
Monkey Steals Phone And Leaves Hilarious Pictures and Video! [Video]

Monkey Steals Phone And Leaves Hilarious Pictures and Video!

A Malaysian man found hilarious monkey selfies & videos on his phone when he found it outside two days after it went missing. Zackrydz Rodzi thought a person had stolen his smartphone while he slept. However, he later heard it ringing in the forest behind his home. To his amazement, the phone was filled with pictures & videos taken by the primate. Including footage of the monkey putting the handset deep into its mouth.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Malaysian man 'finds' monkey selfies on lost phone

 Zackrydz Rodzi says he stunned to find photos after tracing lost phone to nearby jungle.
BBC News
Nora Quoirin inquest begins in Malaysia [Video]

Nora Quoirin inquest begins in Malaysia

A Malaysian coroner has begun the inquest into the death of a French-Irishteen, a year after her naked body was found near a nature resort where shemysteriously vanished while on holiday. Nora Anne Quoirin's disappearance fromher family's cottage at the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan stateon Aug. 4 last year, a day after her family arrived for their holiday, sparkeda massive search operation.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Johor Johor State of Malaysia


Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Katy Perry, Rosario Dawson, more take a break from Instagram with #StopHateforProfit. Here's why

 Kim Kardashian, Michael B. Jordan and more stars swore off social media Wednesdaay to promote #StopHateforProfit, the latest viral social campaign.
USATODAY.com

Fujifilm’s new Instax Square SQ1 brings the instant camera back to its basics

 Photo by Becca Farsace / The Verge

I didn’t think my current socially distant life was fun enough for an Instax camera when I received Fujifilm’s..
The Verge
Tampa Theatre invites Instagram fans to use historic movie palace as one-of-a-kind photo studio [Video]

Tampa Theatre invites Instagram fans to use historic movie palace as one-of-a-kind photo studio

Tampa Theatre is launching a new program called "You Ought to Be in Pictures," in which families & Instagram fans can use the historic movie palace as a one-of-a-kind photo studio. Story: https://wfts.tv/33zIhGl

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:28Published

Related videos from verified sources

Monkey Steals A Man’s Phone And Takes A Bunch of Selfies With It [VIDEO] [Video]

Monkey Steals A Man’s Phone And Takes A Bunch of Selfies With It [VIDEO]

Monkey Steals A Man’s Phone And Takes A Bunch of Selfies With It [VIDEO]

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:01Published
WEB EXTRA: Monkey Steals Phone and Takes Selfies [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Monkey Steals Phone and Takes Selfies

A Malaysian man says a thief stole his phone, took pictures, and shot video. The thief isn't quite who you'd expect, though. Take a look.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:53Published
Man Claims Exemption From Wearing Mask in Walmart [Video]

Man Claims Exemption From Wearing Mask in Walmart

Occurred on September 8, 2020 / Burbank, California, USA Info from Licensor: "My friend Austin and I were at Walmart, waiting to be helped at the customer service desk when we heard this man arguing..

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 03:23Published

Tweets about this