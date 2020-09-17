Global  
 

Floyd Mayweather Approached for Logan Paul Boxing Match, No Deal Yet

TMZ.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul?! Maybe ... Sources close to Mayweather tell TMZ Sports the undefeated legend has been approached with an offer to fight the YouTube star sometime in 2020 ... but as of now, no one has signed on the dotted line.…
