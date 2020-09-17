|
Floyd Mayweather Approached for Logan Paul Boxing Match, No Deal Yet
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul?! Maybe ... Sources close to Mayweather tell TMZ Sports the undefeated legend has been approached with an offer to fight the YouTube star sometime in 2020 ... but as of now, no one has signed on the dotted line.…
