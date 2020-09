Welcome Back! Taylor Swift Sings ‘Betty’ Live For First Time at 2020 ACM Awards Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Taylor Swift returned to the ACM Awards on Wednesday, September 16, for the first time in seven years. Swift performed a stripped-down acoustic version of her song ‘Betty’ at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tennessee. According to PEOPLE, the blonde beauty did her own styling, hair and makeup for the awards show. Swift’s appearance Read More 👓 View full article