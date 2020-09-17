Global  
 

Watch Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Perform ‘Happy Anywhere’ At ACM Awards

OK! Magazine Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Country singer Blake Shelton and his partner, Gwen Stefani, performed a sweet version of their duet ‘Happy Anywhere’ on the ACM Awards on Wednesday, September 16. The couple sang in front of a green screen, which depicted a virtual version of the Bluebird Cafe in Los Angeles. Before starting the song, Shelton apologized that he and Read More
Video Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Is Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romance on the rocks? They are reportedly 'stretched to the limit'

Is Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's romance on the rocks? They are reportedly 'stretched to the limit' 01:12

 Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's relationship has been "stretched to the limit" during quarantine, according to insiders.

