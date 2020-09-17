Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘I Felt Violated’: Former Model Amy Dorris Accuses Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault

OK! Magazine Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Donald Trump finds himself on the receiving end of yet another sexual assault allegation, and this time it’s former model Amy Dorris who has claimed that the President of the United States sexually assaulted her 23 years ago at the US Open tennis championship. Dorris, 48, said that she felt “sick” and “violated” after the Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: 'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video

'I feel sick, violated': former model alleges sexual assault by Donald Trump – video 07:53

 Amy Dorris alleges she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in 1997, when she was 24. Speaking publicly about the alleged incident for the first time, the former model claims Trump grabbed her as she came out of the bathroom of his VIP box at the US Open tennis event, forced his tongue down her...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom [Video]

In Battle Against Biden, Trump Is Winning The Race To The Bottom

As the US general election looms, President Donald Trump's campaign has begun its descent to the bottom of the rhetorical barrel. According to CNN, the Trump retweeted an image baselessly labeling..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published
Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate [Video]

Scientific American Breaks With 175-Year Tradition By Endorsing A Presidential Candidate

Scientific American was founded in 1845 and is one of the oldest continuously published magazines in the country. Throughout its 175-year history, it has never endorsed a US presidential candidate...

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Elphicke sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault [Video]

Elphicke sentenced to two years in prison for sexual assault

Former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke has been sentenced to two-years in prison after being convicted for the sexual assault of three women. Elphicke arrived at Southwark Crown Court today for his..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:21Published

Related news from verified sources

A former model has accused Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in his private box at the 1997 US Open

 Amy Dorris, a former model, told The Guardian in an interview that Donald Trump assaulted her as she was leaving a bathroom in his US Open box.
Business Insider

News24.com | Donald Trump 'shoved his tongue down my throat' - new sexual assault allegations made by former model

 A former model has accused US President Donald Trump of groping and forcibly kissing her in 1997 – the latest allegation made against the Republican incumbent...
News24

Former Model Accuses Trump of Sexually Assaulting Her at 1997 US Open

Former Model Accuses Trump of Sexually Assaulting Her at 1997 US Open Amy Dorris, a former model, is accusing President Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her at the 1997 US Open tennis tournament in New York City.
Mediaite


Tweets about this