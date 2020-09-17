‘I Felt Violated’: Former Model Amy Dorris Accuses Donald Trump Of Sexual Assault
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Donald Trump finds himself on the receiving end of yet another sexual assault allegation, and this time it’s former model Amy Dorris who has claimed that the President of the United States sexually assaulted her 23 years ago at the US Open tennis championship. Dorris, 48, said that she felt “sick” and “violated” after the Read More
Amy Dorris alleges she was sexually assaulted by Donald Trump in 1997, when she was 24. Speaking publicly about the alleged incident for the first time, the former model claims Trump grabbed her as she came out of the bathroom of his VIP box at the US Open tennis event, forced his tongue down her...