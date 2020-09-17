Global  
 

‘Melrose Place’ Amy Locane Resentenced to 8 years in Prison For Deadly DWI crash

Thursday, 17 September 2020
Amy Locane -- who played Sandy in the original "Melrose Place" -- was just resentenced for killing someone in a drunk driving accident ... and she's getting 8 years behind bars. A New Jersey judge gave Locane 8 years in prison for 2nd-degree…
