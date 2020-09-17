|
‘Melrose Place’ Amy Locane Resentenced to 8 years in Prison For Deadly DWI crash
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Amy Locane -- who played Sandy in the original "Melrose Place" -- was just resentenced for killing someone in a drunk driving accident ... and she's getting 8 years behind bars. A New Jersey judge gave Locane 8 years in prison for 2nd-degree…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amy Locane American television and film actress
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
Deal Reached in N.J. for ‘Millionaires Tax’ to Address Fiscal CrisisGov. Philip Murphy said the tax would help make up shortfalls caused by the pandemic, but Republicans warned it would lead to an exodus of wealthy residents.
NYTimes.com
What happened when Newark's troubled police department was forced to reformJournalist and historian Jelani Cobb joined "Red and Blue" to discuss his new documentary for Frontline/PBS, "Policing the Police 2020." In it, he goes back to..
CBS News
UFO Sighting in New Jersey According to Many, Others See a BlimpYou're about to enter another dimension of sound and sight ... and mind. That, or you're just walking into a tire ad courtesy of a flying billboard -- you tell..
TMZ.com
2 killed, 6 seriously injured in New Jersey shooting near Rutgers University campusThe shooting, which took place in New Brunswick near the Rutgers University campus, has no affiliation with the school or its students, police said.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this