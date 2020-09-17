Global  
 

Oh, Mama! Ashley Tisdale Is Expecting Baby No. 1 With Husband Christopher French

OK! Magazine Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Congrats! Ashley Tisdale announced on Thursday, September 17, that she’s expecting baby No. 1 with husband Christopher French. The High School Musical alum, 35, shared two snaps of her growing bump on Instagram. In the first picture, Tisdale and French, 38, looked lovingly at her stomach while they stood in their backyard. In the other Read More
