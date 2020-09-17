|
Netflix 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested for Child Pornography
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Jerry Harris -- one of the stars of Netflix's cheerleading docuseries "Cheer" -- has been arrested for child pornography. Jerry was arrested Thursday morning in Illinois and is being hit with a charge of production of child pornography ...…
