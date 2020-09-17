Global  
 

Netflix 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested for Child Pornography

TMZ.com Thursday, 17 September 2020
Jerry Harris -- one of the stars of Netflix's cheerleading docuseries "Cheer" -- has been arrested for child pornography. Jerry was arrested Thursday morning in Illinois and is being hit with a charge of production of child pornography ...…
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Netflix ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting minors

Netflix ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris under FBI investigation for allegedly soliciting minors 00:36

 FBI agents executed a search warrant at the home of Netflix 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris for allegations of soliciting sexually explicit photos and sex from minors.

