|
'Big Brother' Janelle Pierzina Sells Necklace for $18k, Donates to Charity
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Janelle Pierzina didn't last long on this season of 'Big Brother,' but boy did she cash in -- selling a necklace she wore on the show for a small fortune, before putting that dough to good use. The "Big Brother All-Stars" contestant wore a…
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Janelle Pierzina American model
Big Brother (American TV series) United States television reality game show
'Big Brother' Contestants Mock Autistic Houseguest Ian TerryA bunch of 'Big Brother' houseguests don't like being under the same roof as Ian Terry ... simply because he's autistic. Ian's been pretty outspoken this season..
TMZ.com
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this