Doing Away: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ditch Royal Titles For Upcoming Event Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

It happened — the royal titles are ditched! The royal titles generally associated with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s names were dropped in the promo video for TIME Magazine’s upcoming event to list 100 most influential people in the world. The two will make an appearance on the event aired by ABC on Sept. 22. Read More 👓 View full article