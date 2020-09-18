Halle Berry reveals her boyfriend is musician Van Hunt with Instagram post with his name on her shirt Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 6 minutes ago )

Back in August, when Halle Berry celebrated her birthday, she posted a photo of her feet entangled in bed with another pair of feet but at the time nobody knew who her boyfriend was. In my post about it, I wondered how long it would take for the internet to figure it out, by comparing leg hair sampl... 👓 View full article

