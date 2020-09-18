Global  
 

Halle Berry reveals her boyfriend is musician Van Hunt with Instagram post with his name on her shirt

Lainey Gossip Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Back in August, when Halle Berry celebrated her birthday, she posted a photo of her feet entangled in bed with another pair of feet but at the time nobody knew who her boyfriend was. In my post about it, I wondered how long it would take for the internet to figure it out, by comparing leg hair sampl...
News video: Halle Berry confirms she's dating singer in 'now ya know' T-shirt post

Halle Berry confirms she's dating singer in 'now ya know' T-shirt post 00:49

 Halle Berry has confirmed she is dating Van Hunt after posting a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt with the singer's logo on it to Instagram.

