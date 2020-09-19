Global  
 

Justin Bieber Surprises Youth Gospel Group Dancing to New Song 'Holy'

TMZ.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Justin Bieber had the surprise of a lifetime for a bunch of beliebers dancing to his new hit song ... sneaking up on them before making the big reveal. Justin made jaws drop Friday afternoon outside a fire station in West Hollywood, where this…
 Justin Bieber returned on Friday (Sept. 18) with a new song featuring Chance the Rapper.

Justin Bieber kicks off 'new era' with Holy music video

 Justin Bieber has released a music video for his new song Holy, beginning his “new era” with a celebration of his Christian faith. The chart-topping pop star..
Justin Bieber Joy Riding Yellow Vespa in Los Angeles

 Justin Bieber is no Hells Angel, but he's tooling around the City of Angels on a hot new ride ... a bright yellow Vespa and Kanye West's latest kicks!!! The..
Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo [Video]

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo

Justin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

What Happened Inside Ed Buck’s Apartment?

 Two men died of meth overdoses at the home of a West Hollywood political donor. Dark conspiracy theories abounded— but the truth is even darker
Justin Bieber is back with his new single "Holy," Sam Smith's "Diamonds" is the dance jam we needed for the weekend and Cardi B and Anitta spice things up with their collab, "Me Gusta." Billboard..

Justin Bieber begins a "new era" with a Chance The Rapper-assisted single. Plus, new albums are out from Alicia Keys and Keith Urban.

