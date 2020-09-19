Justin Bieber Surprises Youth Gospel Group Dancing to New Song 'Holy'

Justin Bieber has released a music video for his new song Holy, beginning his “new era” with a celebration of his Christian faith. The chart-topping pop star..

Justin Bieber is no Hells Angel, but he's tooling around the City of Angels on a hot new ride ... a bright yellow Vespa and Kanye West's latest kicks!!! The..

Justin Bieber debuts new rose neck tattoo Justin Bieber has debuted the latest addition to his ever-growing tattoo collection.

Two men died of meth overdoses at the home of a West Hollywood political donor. Dark conspiracy theories abounded— but the truth is even darker

First Stream (09/18/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Anitta and Sam Smith | Billboard



Justin Bieber is back with his new single "Holy," Sam Smith's "Diamonds" is the dance jam we needed for the weekend and Cardi B and Anitta spice things up with their collab, "Me Gusta." Billboard.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 02:35 Published 5 hours ago

First Stream (09/18/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Anitta and Sam Smith | Billboard



First Stream (09/18/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Anitta and Sam Smith | Billboard Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 02:34 Published 5 hours ago