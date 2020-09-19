|
Justin Bieber Surprises Youth Gospel Group Dancing to New Song 'Holy'
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Justin Bieber had the surprise of a lifetime for a bunch of beliebers dancing to his new hit song ... sneaking up on them before making the big reveal. Justin made jaws drop Friday afternoon outside a fire station in West Hollywood, where this…
