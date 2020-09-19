It’s Over! Christina El Moussa And Ant Anstead Split After Whirlwind Romance Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Another one bites the dust! Christina El Moussa revealed that she and her husband, Ant Anstead, have decided to call it quits after less than two years of marriage. CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA CHANGES HER INSTAGRAM HANDLE TO CHRISTINA ANSTEAD WEEKS AFTER HER SURPRISE WEDDING “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the 37-year-old captioned a Read More 👓 View full article

