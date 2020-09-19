Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It’s Over! Christina El Moussa And Ant Anstead Split After Whirlwind Romance

OK! Magazine Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Another one bites the dust! Christina El Moussa revealed that she and her husband, Ant Anstead, have decided to call it quits after less than two years of marriage. CHRISTINA EL MOUSSA CHANGES HER INSTAGRAM HANDLE TO CHRISTINA ANSTEAD WEEKS AFTER HER SURPRISE WEDDING “Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the 37-year-old captioned a Read More
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this