'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Not On Navarro Cheer Team at Time of Arrest
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Navarro College says Jerry Harris' arrest should not reflect on the school or its celebrated cheer squad ... because he wasn't part of their program even before the child pornography bust. As you know ... Jerry, one of the stars of Netflix's…
