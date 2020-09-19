Global  
 

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Not On Navarro Cheer Team at Time of Arrest

TMZ.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Navarro College says Jerry Harris' arrest should not reflect on the school or its celebrated cheer squad ... because he wasn't part of their program even before the child pornography bust. As you know ... Jerry, one of the stars of Netflix's…
News video: 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charge

'Cheer' star Jerry Harris arrested on child pornography charge 01:14

 'Cheer' star Jerry Harris has been arrested on child pornography charges and faces up to 30 years in jail if found guilty.

'Cheer' Coach Monica Aldama Shocked and Devastated by Jerry Harris Arrest

 Jerry Harris' cheerleading coach, Monica Aldama, says her "heart is shattered into a million pieces" following Jerry's arrest for child pornography. Monica --..
TMZ.com
Netflix 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Arrested for Child Pornography

 Jerry Harris -- one of the stars of Netflix's cheerleading docuseries "Cheer" -- has been arrested for child pornography. Jerry was arrested Thursday morning in..
TMZ.com

Jerry Harris from 'Cheer' charged with producing child pornography

 Jerry Harris has been under investigation by the FBI for soliciting photos and sex from minors, multiple sources told USA TODAY.
USATODAY.com

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Facing Child Pornography Charges [Video]

'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris Facing Child Pornography Charges

Jerry Harris, one of the stars of the Netflix show “Cheer” is accused of luring two boys to send him sexual pictures. But prosecutors say he admitted to doing the same to as many as 15 other..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:08Published
Jerry Harris facing charge of producing child pornography [Video]

Jerry Harris facing charge of producing child pornography

Jerry Harris, the star of the Neftlix show Cheer, is facing a charge of producing child pornography. That's according to the US attorney's office in Chicago.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:35Published
FBI Raids Naperville Home Of 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris [Video]

FBI Raids Naperville Home Of 'Cheer' Star Jerry Harris

The FBI did not offer details, but a representative confirmed that agents were present at a Naperville home late Monday, and neighbors confirmed that Harris lives there. He is reportedly suspected of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:24Published

