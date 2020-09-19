Katie Holmes Packs On The PDA In NYC With New Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Her ex-husband Tom Cruise infamously jumped on Oprah Winfrey’s couch in 2011 professing his love for soon-to-be-wife Katie Holmes Now 9 years on, it’s Katie’s turn to show the world she’s in love! The 41-year-old actress has been virtually inseparable with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr., since first being spotted together on Tuesday, September 1 on Read More
