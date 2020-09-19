Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ozzy Osbourne And Uriah Heep Drummer Lee Kerslake Dead At 73

TMZ.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake has died after a long battle with cancer. One of Lee's bandmates from Uriah Heep broke the news Saturday, saying, "It's with the heaviest of hearts that I share with you that Lee Kerslake, my friend…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lee Kerslake Lee Kerslake British musician


Uriah Heep (band) Uriah Heep (band) English rock band


Ozzy Osbourne Ozzy Osbourne English heavy metal vocalist and songwriter

