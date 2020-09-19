|
Ozzy Osbourne And Uriah Heep Drummer Lee Kerslake Dead At 73
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ozzy Osbourne and Uriah Heep drummer Lee Kerslake has died after a long battle with cancer. One of Lee's bandmates from Uriah Heep broke the news Saturday, saying, "It's with the heaviest of hearts that I share with you that Lee Kerslake, my friend…
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Lee Kerslake British musician
Uriah Heep (band) English rock band
Ozzy Osbourne English heavy metal vocalist and songwriter
