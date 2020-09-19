|
Package with Ricin Sent to White House, Addressed to President Trump
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Somebody tried sending ricin to the White House, with the intent of having it received by President Trump ... this according to several reports. The NYT, CNN and WSJ reported Saturday that, recently, federal authorities intercepted a package…
