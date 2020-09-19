Global  
 

Package with Ricin Sent to White House, Addressed to President Trump

Saturday, 19 September 2020
Somebody tried sending ricin to the White House, with the intent of having it received by President Trump ... this according to several reports. The NYT, CNN and WSJ reported Saturday that, recently, federal authorities intercepted a package…
As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her [Video]

As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to 'disagree without being disagreeable.' However, Ginsburg's passing has been met with a flurry of congressional speculation about who will be the one to nominate her replacement.

Watch live: Trump holds his first rally since Ginsburg's death

 Mr. Trump tweeted on Saturday that Republicans have an "obligation" to push through a nominee to replace Ginsburg "without delay!"
Authorities are investigating a package sent – but not delivered – to President Trump that contained the poison ricin

 Officials are investigating a package sent to President Trump. It was screened off site and never made it to the White House.
WeChat and TikTok see US downloads climb ahead of Trump administration ban

Messaging app WeChat had its biggest one-day download numbers in nearly two years on Friday, ahead of a ban on..
Ricin Is Said to Have Been Sent to White House

 Federal investigators are working to track down who sent it and determine whether other envelopes have been sent through the postal system.
'She never failed': Reaction to the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Even as they mourn Ginsburg's death, officials at the White House and on Capitol Hill began thinking about the process of filling her seat.
Big turnout on day one of early voting [Video]

Big turnout on day one of early voting

[NFA] Voters in Minnesota, Virginia, South Dakota and Wyoming began casting in-person ballots on Friday. In Virginia, elections officials in Fairfax and Arlington counties reported heavy turnout, with lines out the door. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Attorney General Barr urges federal charges against violent protesters

 Attorney General William Barr is calling on U.S. attorneys nationwide to seek federal charges against violent demonstrators. He even suggested invoking the..
Amazon Music now has podcasts

Amazon Music now offers podcasts. The company issued an update today that brings more than 70,000 shows to the platform, including some..
Trump ordered a TikTok sale. The winner is a major fundraiser for his campaign

 Oracle appears to have come out on top as part of a bid to tether TikTok with an American company, making the app—a frequent target of President Donald..
Oracle reportedly wins deal for TikTok’s US operations as ‘trusted tech partner’

Oracle has reportedly won a deal to manage TikTok’s US cloud operations. Oracle had been rumored to be..
WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm [Video]

WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm

[NFA] The White House on Friday announced nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help it recover from a hurricane that ravaged the island three years ago, leading President Trump's critics to..

Gender Pay Gap in Trump Administration Worse than National Average [Video]

Gender Pay Gap in Trump Administration Worse than National Average

Women working for the president can expect to make on average $33,300 less than male counterparts. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls [Video]

US election polls: Biden leads Trump by six points in the polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

