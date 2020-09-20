Global  
 

'Bosch' Star John Marshall Jones Puts Out Fire, Nabs Alleged Arsonist

TMZ.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Cops are calling John Marshall Jones a hero ... not only for rushing out of his house in his underwear to douse a fire, but for chasing down the alleged arsonist behind the blaze. John, who played special agent Jay Griffin on the Amazon hit…
