Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye Spent Over $3 Million to Gather Signatures in 15 States

TMZ.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Kanye West enlisted a small army of signature gatherers in several states in order to make the presidential ballot, and even though he spent a fortune ... he still came up short in spots where he dropped a lot of cash. According to a source at Let…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kanye West Kanye West American rapper, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Kanye West Posts New Guidelines for His Vision of Record Deals

 Kanye West has a new vision for what record deals oughta look like in the music industry -- and his guidelines are heavily in favor of the artist and making them..
TMZ.com

Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge

 Kanye West raised eyebrows again by talking about slavery, but this time comparing the music industry and the NBA to our blemished past ... and Cardi B's keepin'..
TMZ.com

AJ McLean says Kanye West Peeing on Grammy is Disrespectful

 AJ McLean would never bust a Kanye West and pee on a Grammy ... not because he doesn't have one to pee on, but because it's just downright wrong. We got the..
TMZ.com

Kanye West Wants to Get Taylor Swift's Masters Back from Scooter Braun

 Kanye West is back from his Twitter timeout with an outrageous claim -- he's offering to get back Taylor Swift's master recordings from Scooter Braun!!! Yeezy..
TMZ.com

Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid [Video]

Kanye West Still Pushing Ahead With Presidential Bid

Kanye West still insists he's running for President. West is on the ballot in Minnesota and Tennessee. He just missed the filing deadline in Wisconsin. In Missouri, his petition lacked more than..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election [Video]

Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election

Kanye West Names Michelle Tidball as Running Mate in 2020 Election In an effort to continue his presidential bid, West has listed his potential vice president: Michelle Tidball. Tidball is a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanye Spent Over $3 Million to Gather Signatures in 15 States

 Kanye West enlisted a small army of signature gatherers in several states in order to make the presidential ballot, and even though he spent a fortune ... he...
TMZ.com Also reported by •ClashJust Jared

Kanye West Makes First Tweet Since Twitter Lockout

 Grammy-winning rapper Kanye West is back-back. The G.O.O.D Music boss has returned to his Twitter grind hours after getting locked out of the system for doing...
SOHH Also reported by •TMZ.comOK! MagazineJust JaredClash

The Internet Explodes On Kanye West For Peeing On Grammy Award

 The Internet isn’t feeling G.O.O.D about Kanye West‘s shocking decision to share footage of himself urinating on one of his Grammy Awards trophies. Social...
SOHH Also reported by •Just Jared

Tweets about this

HorrorGodess86

Horror Homo Goddess 1986 RT @PopCrave: Kanye West says he wants to help Taylor Swift get her master recordings back: “IM GOING TO PERSONALLY SEE TO IT THAT TAYLOR… 13 minutes ago

muchene_

Muchene Kenya Kanye West Wants to Get Taylor Swift's Masters Back from Scooter Braun *** Latest News Updates 40 minutes ago

Booth_Lenders

BoothLenders Kanye West Wants to ‘Personally’ Help Taylor Swift Get Her Masters Back https://t.co/IEWQN7euRG 3 hours ago

Delbert58885396

Delbert RT @PageSix: Kanye West wants to help Taylor Swift get her masters back https://t.co/005Y0l7ZZ2 https://t.co/IfZtX3BtAE 4 hours ago

Murkky_Ozzey

Murkky Ozzey RT @Genius: scooter braun's known for managing artists like justin bieber and ariana grande and once served as kanye’s manager https://t.co… 4 hours ago

chuksxchinedu

Chuks Chinedu scooter braun's known for managing artists like justin bieber and ariana grande and once served as kanye’s manager https://t.co/d9jNfHC3Az 5 hours ago

DrJimmyStar

Jimmy Star RT @AntonCountrySup: Kanye West Wants to Get Taylor Swift’s Masters Back from Scooter Braun|from @JimmyStarsWorld https://t.co/ye94LEQ4e7 v… 5 hours ago

Genius

Genius scooter braun's known for managing artists like justin bieber and ariana grande and once served as kanye’s manager https://t.co/YxlsD9aNGD 5 hours ago